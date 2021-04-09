News

Kano: NLC suspends planned warning strike over salary cuts

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano State has suspended its earlier plan for a threeday warning strike and peaceful protest scheduled to commence yesterday over what they said were plans by the state government to revert to the N18,000 minimum wage. The suspension of the planned strike was announced by the National Deputy President of the union, Mr. Najeem Yasin, while briefing newsmen on the issue in Kano. The labour union recalled that the state government had deducted the state workers’ March salary, which called for the intervention of the labour union.

According to him, the decision to suspend the strike followed the agreement reached between the Kano State government and the organised labour on Wednesday. “The meeting was convened at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje with the representatives of the National President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba and other NLC officials.

“The state government revealed that it has no intention to go back to the payment of the old N18,000 minimum wage as speculated, and reiterated its position to respect the agreement of N30,600 signed between the two parties in December 2019. “We also agreed that the March deductions in workers’ salaries at state and local government levels should be refunded to workers along with the April or May salaries, depending on the increase in FAAC allocations for the period.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu discharges 322 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 322 laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 cases have been treated and discharged in Enugu State since the beginning of the pandemic. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, has said in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, putting the number of laboratory- confirmed COVID-19 related deaths at 16. The state has 515 confirmed […]
News

Sanwo-Olu set for coronation of 15th Oniru

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as monarch unveils plans for Iru’s development   All is now set for the coronation of 15th Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other eminent personalities in Nigeria are set for the coronation of the monarch today.   This was even as Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal, […]
News

NBC sanctions AIT, Arise, Channels televisions over #EndSARS coverage

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe and Onyekachi Eze

…clampdown on TV stations, attempt to gag the media – PDP The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) yesterday sanctioned three broadcast stations over what it described as “professional misdemeanors” during the nationwide #End- SARS protests. The commission alleged that the sanctioned media organisations abused their constitutional rights by picking unverified and unsubstantiated contents from the social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica