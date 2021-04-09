Kano: NLC suspends planned warning strike over salary cuts

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano State has suspended its earlier plan for a threeday warning strike and peaceful protest scheduled to commence yesterday over what they said were plans by the state government to revert to the N18,000 minimum wage. The suspension of the planned strike was announced by the National Deputy President of the union, Mr. Najeem Yasin, while briefing newsmen on the issue in Kano. The labour union recalled that the state government had deducted the state workers’ March salary, which called for the intervention of the labour union.

According to him, the decision to suspend the strike followed the agreement reached between the Kano State government and the organised labour on Wednesday. “The meeting was convened at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje with the representatives of the National President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba and other NLC officials.

“The state government revealed that it has no intention to go back to the payment of the old N18,000 minimum wage as speculated, and reiterated its position to respect the agreement of N30,600 signed between the two parties in December 2019. “We also agreed that the March deductions in workers’ salaries at state and local government levels should be refunded to workers along with the April or May salaries, depending on the increase in FAAC allocations for the period.

