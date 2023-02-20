News

Kano NNPP alleges plan to arrest its leaders

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State has claimed that the police have been ordered by the state government to arrest its leaders in the 44 local government areas.

 

The opposition party’s candidate for the Kano North senatorial candidate poll Baffa Bichi made the allegation at a news conference in Kano.

 

Bichi, who spoke alongside the NNPP gubernatorial candidate Abba Gida Gida and other candidates, alleged that the Commissioner of Police Mamman Dauda is working with the state government to create a crisis that may cause the postponement of the election in Kano.

According to him, the political situation in Kano is highly tense, stressing that they have the list of NNPP leaders to be arrested by the police. Bichi called on the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba to immediately redeploy the commissioner of police for peace to reign in Kano during and after the election.

 

