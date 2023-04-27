Politics

Kano NNPP Asks A’Court To Nullify Doguwa’s Victory

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Kano State New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has asked the Court of Appeal to nullify Majority Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa’s victory in the April 15 Doguwa/ Tudun-Wada House of Representatives supplementary election.

Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 41,573 to defeat Yushau Salisu of the NNPP, who scored 34,831 votes. But Salisu is challenging the results of the polls on the grounds of irregularities.

In an application filed through his lawyer Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) before the three-man panel led by Justice Ita George Mbaba, the appellant argued that INEC ought to have halted the process of the supplementary poll since the process was being challenged at the tribunal until the final determination of the motion.

In a counter affidavit, counsel for INEC (1st), Doguwa (2nd) and APC (3rd) respondents urged the court to dismiss the application for lack of competence. The three respondents were unanimous in their point of reference when they cited Sections 84 (15) and 65 of the Electoral Act. 2022 to further buttress their counterarguments against the appellant.

Counsel for Doguwa, Nureini Jimoh (SAN) argued that the appellant had no locus standi to challenge the electoral process that was held and completed.

Bukola

Related Articles
2023 Elections News Politics

#ElectionResults: PDP Victory Attestation To General Acceptability Of Gov. Adeleke – CoS

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has expressed his gratitude to the residents of the state for their unalloyed support for the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Governor Ademola Adeleke before, during and after Saturday,s state House of Assembly election. Akinleye emphasized that the outcome of the February 25 […]
Politics

JUST IN: Dele Momodu Joins PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Dele Momodu, a prominent philanthropist, beloved traditional ruler, and celebrated writer, has taken yet another giant step. Ovation Media Group’s Chairman has returned to politics, joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The guy, who knows Nigeria like the back of his hands, said his choice was based on the need to save the […]
Politics

External forces not responsible for insecurity in S’East – Umahi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Chief Dave Umahi is the governor of Ebonyi State and chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum. In this interview, he speaks on his six years in office, security challenges in the state and the South-East geopolitical zone, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports Your administration is six years, what is your impression about it? […]

Leave a Comment