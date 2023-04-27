Kano NNPP Asks A’Court To Nullify Doguwa’s Victory

The Kano State New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has asked the Court of Appeal to nullify Majority Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa’s victory in the April 15 Doguwa/ Tudun-Wada House of Representatives supplementary election.

Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 41,573 to defeat Yushau Salisu of the NNPP, who scored 34,831 votes. But Salisu is challenging the results of the polls on the grounds of irregularities.

In an application filed through his lawyer Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) before the three-man panel led by Justice Ita George Mbaba, the appellant argued that INEC ought to have halted the process of the supplementary poll since the process was being challenged at the tribunal until the final determination of the motion.

In a counter affidavit, counsel for INEC (1st), Doguwa (2nd) and APC (3rd) respondents urged the court to dismiss the application for lack of competence. The three respondents were unanimous in their point of reference when they cited Sections 84 (15) and 65 of the Electoral Act. 2022 to further buttress their counterarguments against the appellant.

Counsel for Doguwa, Nureini Jimoh (SAN) argued that the appellant had no locus standi to challenge the electoral process that was held and completed.