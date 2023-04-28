Kano NNPP Governor-Elect Accuses Ganduje Of Frustrating Handover Processes

The gubernatorial Transition Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State has called on the outgoing All Progressives Congress (APC) government under the leadership of Abdullahi Ganduje to stop sabotaging the process.

The group made the call on Friday in a special press briefing by the Chairman of the Committee, Baffa Bichi who accused the state government of frustrating all efforts to a smooth transition.

The Chairman of the Committee also stated that Governor Ganduje has refused to inaugurate the 17-member Handover Committee he sets up four weeks ago insisting that the NNPP has refused to provide three members to represent it in the committee.

He lamented that the NNPP would not as an incoming government accept to be part of a handover committee with less than 20 percent representation while the outgoing government dominates the committee with over 80 percent representation.

“We were made to understand that the thinking of the outgoing

government is that there should be a joint transition committee in which the outgoing government should have 80% of the membership while the incoming

government should have 20%.

“Perhaps that is why they are proposing a committee in which they have 82% of the members (14 members) and asking us to nominate only 18% (three members).

“For us, the composition and membership are not the issues, the main issue of contention is the principle –we do not belong to the same political party, we do

not share the same ideals and values –why should we do a joint transition committee?

“We went in person and enquired from the government why are

they not replying to our letter and acceding to our request for a joint meeting?” He stated.

He explained further that the committee it set up, should rather be inaugurated to work with the transition committee set up by the NNPP and not otherwise.

However, the NNPP transition committee has fixed a date to meet with the serving Permanent Secretaries of the outgoing government to get the details it requires should Governor Ganduje refuse to do the needful.

“In the meantime, as part of our measures to save time and side-step the

roadblocks and landmines that Governor Ganduje is putting all over to sabotage and undermine the transfer of power, we wish to announce the

following measures that GTC is taking, effective from Monday May 01, 2023.

“Interaction with All Permanent Secretaries

given the outright refusal of Governor Ganduje to inaugurate his transition

committee and their inability to meet with our committee to agree on

modalities for the transition process, we are compelled by circumstances

to, on behalf of the incoming administration of His Excellency Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf to invite all Permanent Secretaries in the civil service to attend

interaction with the GTC.

“The interaction is slated for Tuesday, May 02, 2023, by 10 am at the GTC Secretariat.

“Interaction with Chief Executives of Agencies and Parastatals

After the interaction with PermSecs, Subcommittees will commence the

interaction with chief executives and heads of agencies and parastatals.

“Date, time, and venue will be conveyed to all agencies and parastatals.

“Interaction with Directors of Personnel Management (DPM)

We would also seek some clarifications from the DPMs of all the 44 Local Government Councils. Date, time, and venue will be conveyed to all DPMs” he declared.

He finally called on Ganduje to remember that God gives power to whom He wishes and is the one that has given the power to Abba Kabir Yusuf and should not challenge the will of God.