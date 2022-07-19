Kano N’west scouting tournament hots up

Sports

The much-anticipated North- West International Football Academy scouting programme and Developmental camp, a partnership with Digital Scouting Africa, got underway in the city of Kano at the weekend with Gawantu UTD FC and Northwest FC leading proceedings for the programme.

The goal of the program is to enable Northwest International Football Academy, a club founded in 2017 to give them access to a large pool of talents from the various Academies and clubs expected to turn up for the Scouting program and then recruit only the most exceptional talents from the various Academies and Clubs into Northwest while striking an agreement on economic rights with the primary Academies of such clubs.

Addressing the media during the kick-off of the program, Club Proprietor and Chairman, Ibrahim Hayat, said they are seeking to become a leading football club not just from Kano but in the whole of Nigeria.

“We thought of putting up a scouting program and we reached out to Tosmicom Sports Agency who have already developed a product called Digital Scouting Africa which perfectly aligns with our direction and would complement what we seek to achieve with our scouting program,” he said.

“We then reached an agreement and decided to put up this program in partnership with Digital Scouting Africa which then allows us the opportunity through the Scouting program to recruit more exciting talents, put them in a developmental camp for a couple of weeks and during that period expose them to top quality test matches with the aim of producing scouting videos that will then be used to market the players and start conversations with clubs from Europe and other top leagues across the globe.”

 

