Kano obtains court order permanently closing Sheik’s religious centres

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State government has obtained a court order for the permanent closure of Sheik Abduljabar Mosque and all other religious centres owned by him and also restraining him from further preaching in the state.

The order also directed all security agencies to arrest and deal decisively with anybody who tried to flout the order.

The court order which was obtained by the Office of the State Attorney General, Barrister MA Lawan, was sort at the Chief Magistrate’s Grade One Court 12 Gidan Murtala Kano, presided over by Mohammed Jibrin.

The Chief Magistrate gave the order after listening to the oral ex parte application of Wada A Wada (PSC) from the office of the Attorney General of Kano State, applying for an order of his court to close the Sheik Abduljabar Mosque and all other religious Centres and stop him from further preaching.

The order also directed the Police, DSS and other security agencies to ensure full compliance with the order and also directed them to deal decisively with anybody who tried to flout it.

Like this: Like Loading...