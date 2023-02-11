Kano, Ondo govts drag FG to Supreme Court

Kano and Ondo states governments have joined the suit filed against the Federal Government of Nigeria in the Supreme Court over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline for the new naira swap. The two states have now joined Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara state governments in the substantive suit that the Supreme Court has already reserved for hearing and determination on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The Supreme Court had issued an ex parte order prohibiting the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria from enforcing the Friday, February 10 deadline for outdating old notes as legal tender. In response, the Federal Government petitioned the apex court to vacate the order.

The Kano State Attorney General, through his Counsel, Sunusi Musa (SAN), is seeking the Apex Court to declare that the President of Nigeria cannot unilaterally direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to recall the N200, N500, and N1000 old bank notes without recourse to the Federal Executive Council and National Economic Council, respectively, in a Suit Number: SC/ CS/200/2023, filed Thursday evening. Applicant is also seeking a mandatory order compelling the Federal Government of Nigeria to reverse the Naira redesign policy for alleged failure to comply with the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution of 1999 (as amended). The Kano State Government requested a mandatory order to reverse the Federal Government’s policy of recalling the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes from circulation, which it said has harmed the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

On its part, the Ondo State government prayed the Supreme Court in an originating summons filed and signed by the Attorney- General of Ondo State, Charles Titiloye, to stop the implementation of the directive issued by the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria on the limitation of daily cash withdrawals from banks. Mr Titiloye stated that the policy has completely paralyzed and halted the activities of the Ondo State Government, as well as negatively affecting economic and commercial activities in the state. The suit contended that the daily maximum cash withdrawal guideline violated the legal rights of the Ondo State Government and its citizens to access funds for the execution of developmental projects, small credit facilities to petty traders (who do not have accounts in banks), and is highly detrimental to the state’s daily commercial activities.

