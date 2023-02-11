News

Kano, Ondo govts drag FG to Supreme Court

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Kano and Ondo states governments have joined the suit filed against the Federal Government of Nigeria in the Supreme Court over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline for the new naira swap. The two states have now joined Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara state governments in the substantive suit that the Supreme Court has already reserved for hearing and determination on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The Supreme Court had issued an ex parte order prohibiting the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria from enforcing the Friday, February 10 deadline for outdating old notes as legal tender. In response, the Federal Government petitioned the apex court to vacate the order.

The Kano State Attorney General, through his Counsel, Sunusi Musa (SAN), is seeking the Apex Court to declare that the President of Nigeria cannot unilaterally direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to recall the N200, N500, and N1000 old bank notes without recourse to the Federal Executive Council and National Economic Council, respectively, in a Suit Number: SC/ CS/200/2023, filed Thursday evening. Applicant is also seeking a mandatory order compelling the Federal Government of Nigeria to reverse the Naira redesign policy for alleged failure to comply with the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution of 1999 (as amended). The Kano State Government requested a mandatory order to reverse the Federal Government’s policy of recalling the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes from circulation, which it said has harmed the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

On its part, the Ondo State government prayed the Supreme Court in an originating summons filed and signed by the Attorney- General of Ondo State, Charles Titiloye, to stop the implementation of the directive issued by the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria on the limitation of daily cash withdrawals from banks. Mr Titiloye stated that the policy has completely paralyzed and halted the activities of the Ondo State Government, as well as negatively affecting economic and commercial activities in the state. The suit contended that the daily maximum cash withdrawal guideline violated the legal rights of the Ondo State Government and its citizens to access funds for the execution of developmental projects, small credit facilities to petty traders (who do not have accounts in banks), and is highly detrimental to the state’s daily commercial activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen kidnap Abuja Council’s former vice-chairman, 15 others

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

6666666Armed men on Saturday abducted former vice-chairman of Kuje Council, Abuja, Mohammed Baba, some members of the legislative arm of the council and others.   This came barely four days after gunmen attacked some vehicles on Pegi community road, Kuje, injured many and took three people hostage. A source close to the Area Council said […]
News

Putin will not attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be among the heads of state to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming funeral, his spokesperson announced Friday. Dimitry Peskov, speaking to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, said Putin is not being considered for Moscow’s representation at the event, noting that the Kremlin is waiting to learn about the protocol of […]
News Top Stories

CVR: We received 31.1m requests –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has received a total of 31,098,031 online requests since the commencement of the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise, which ended on Sunday.   This, according to data from the Commission, included requests for transfer of voting points, replacement of damaged Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and update of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica