Kano orders immediate closure of restaurants, bakeries, others

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) has ordered the immediate closure of all restaurants, bakeries, drinking water producing companies and other food processing companies without health certificate.

The Acting Managing Director of the Council, Hon. Dr. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi gave the directive on Friday afternoon after expiration of a two weeks grace period issued to all concerned.

According to him, the order became pertinent in-view of a recent discovery of Hepatitis-B and other dangerous communicable diseases patients working at such restaurants and other places mentioned above.

Dan’agundi stated that a marching order has been given to his men to clampdown and shut down such premises that are not certified fit to run such business by the state’s Health Ministry.

