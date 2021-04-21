Kano: Parents lock girl, 15, in confinement for 10 years

Police in Kano State have rescued a 15-year-old girl locked in solitary confinement for 10 years allegedly by her parents. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Haruna Kiyiwa, disclosed this yesterday.

The PPRO said that on Monday, about 11am, the police received information that the teenage girl, Aisha Jibrin, of Darerawa Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area was solitarily confined for 10 years in a room by her biological parents, inside their house, without proper feeding and health care. Kiyawa gave the names of Aisha’s parents as Mohd Jibrin (father) and Rabi Mohd.

The police spokesman said that on receiving the report, the state Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a medical team and a team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victim and arrest the parents. He said: “The teams immediately swung into action.

The victim was rescued and rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano and admitted. One suspect named Rabi Mohd, 35 years old, a mother to the victim, was arrested.”

Kiyiwa explained that efforts were on to arrest the father of the victim who, according to him, is currently at large. He, however, said the Police Commissioner, Dikko, ordered that case be transferred to the state Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for discrete investigation. The PPRO also said that a late Divisional Police Officer (DPO) bought a computer and a printer for the police before he died.

He said: “On the 19/04/2021, about 11am, the wife of a deceased police officer, CSP Rabiu Adamun Jenta (former Divisional Police Officer, Gani Division, Kano) stormed the Kano Police Command Headquarters Bompai with a laptop computer and a printer.

“She stated that, at the point of death, her husband left a message that the laptop computer and the printer be handed to Gani Division, because he bought them to be used in the division.

The Commissioner of Police, overwhelmed with the good conduct of the woman, called on everyone to copy her and prayed for the departed soul.

“Handing over the computer system to the newly posted Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Gani Division, SP Ibrahim Hamman, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations, DCP Sule Balarabe, charged the DPO to reciprocate by making good use of the laptop computer and the printer in performing his duties.”

Like this: Like Loading...