Kano Pillars, Akwa Utd, in crunch tie in Kaduna

It is going to be the top of the table clash when Kano Pillars welcome Akwa United to Kaduna in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 27 scheduled for various centres on Sunday.

Akwa United, currently top of the table with 49 points, a point ahead of their host, who is in second position will be hoping to consolidate on their position. Speaking ahead of the game, assistant captain of Akwa United, Ubong Friday, said he and his teammates won’t leave anything to chance on Sunday.

“We all resolve to take it one game at a time and that is what we have been doing,” he said. “At the moment our concentration and energy is on the game against Kano Pillars on Sunday because it’s a match of great importance to us that is why we won’t leave any stone unturned. “We are committed and determined now more than ever to ensure we give our very best in every match.

Pillars are a good team, they have not lost at home so far this season but we are here in Kaduna for a serious business because they are beatable. “We have defeated Kano Pillars in Uyo this season and doing the double over them is very possible. The last time we beat Pillars home and away was in 2017 and I believe we can do it again this season.” Kano Pillars will have the Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, returning to the starting line after returning from national team assignment. Other NPFL games for this weekend will see Nasarawa United playing at home against Plateau United with Enyimba keeping a date with Katsina United in Katsina while Adamawa United play host to Rivers United.

Heartland will be playing at home against Jigawa Golden Stars, Wikki Tourists and Kwara United will also be home against FC IfeanyiUbah and MFM respectively. Sunshine Stars won their first game since January 30 during the week, but will have to hope on luck to get anything away from Enugu as the guest of Rangers.

Lobi Stars and Dakkada would be away to Abia Warriors and Warri Wolves respectively

