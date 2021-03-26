Metro & Crime

Kano: Police officer rejects N1m bribe, arrests giver

A police officer, one Inspector Garba Saleh Rabo, attached to the Operations Department of Kano State Police Command has arrested a dealer of expired goods who offered him bribe of N1 million to set him and his counterfeit goods free.
The incident happened when the police officer and one other, Jamilu Buhari Alkasim, member of Consumer Protection Council Task Force, got wind of the expired goods and stormed the warehouse to effect seizure and in the process they were offered the bribe to compromise.
The State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the development to newsmen in the state on Friday.
DSP Haruna said the duo of Rabo and Alkasim were rewarded with a gesture of like sum by the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).
According to him: “The acting Managing Director of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Hon. Dr. Baffa Babba Dan Agundi stated that, the two personnel, one Inspector Garba Saleh Rabo, attached to Department of Operations, Kano State Police Command and one Jamilu Buhari Alkasim attached to Consumer Protection Council Kano have done a commendable job by refusing to collect bribe.
“The two personnel while working at the Consumer Protection Council Task Force, having recieved information that expired goods worth billions of naira were kept in a warehouse, the task force team stormed the warehouse, where N1 million was offered as bribe. They rejected the bribe, recover the expired goods, the money as exhibit and arrested the suspect.
“The agency commended the two personnel and decided to reciprocate by given the like sum to the personnel. He called on the general public to continue to support the Police and appreciate those with outstanding performances.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sumaila Dikko after presenting the sum of N1 million to the personnel, call on the good people of the state to emulate the behaviors displayed by these personnel.
“He also call on other Police Officers to copy from this Inspector,” DSP Haruna stated.

