Kano: Police rescue girl kept in solitary confinement for 10 years by parents

The police have rescued a 15-year old girl, Aisha Jibrin, from alleged 10-year solitary confinement by her parents in Darerawa Quarters of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The police said Miss Jibrin was confined to the home of her parents without proper feeding and healthcare.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said her mother, Rabi Muhammad, has been taken into custody but the father has fled.

Kiyawa said Miss Jibrin has been taken to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano for medical attention.

“The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on the 19/04/2021 at about 1100hrs, information received revealed that one Aisha Jibrin, ‘f’, 15 years old of Darerawa Quarters, Fagge LGA Kano State was solitarily confined for ten (10) years in a room by her biological parents, one Mohd Jibrin, ‘m’, and Rabi Mohd, ‘f’, of the same address inside their house without proper feeding and health care.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi raised and instructed a Medical Team and a team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

“The teams immediately swung in to action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano and admitted,” Kiyawa said.

He said the case has been transferred to the Police Criminal Investigation Department for investigation on the order of the Police Commissioner, Dikko.

In another development, the widow of a former Divisional Police Officer, Rabiu Jenta, has returned to the police in Kano a laptop and printer.

According to the police, Mrs Jenta said at the point of death, her husband instructed that “the laptop computer and the printer be handed to Gani Division, because he bought them to be used in the division.”

While receiving the gadgets, the commissioner prayed for the sweet repose of the soul of the deceased officer and called on others to emulate the good condu

