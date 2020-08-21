Metro & Crime

Kano: Police rescue man ‘locked up for 30 years’

The Kano State Police Command, on Thursday, rescued a 55-year-old man allegedly confined for 30 years in a solitary room by his relatives.
The victim, alleged to be mentally challenged, was found tied to a log in a room with no window.
He is the third person to be rescued by the police from unlawful confinement within a week in the state.
Abdullahi Kiyawa, Spokesman of the Police Command, confirmed the incident to journalists.
Kiyawa said the rescued victim has been admitted into a medical facility in Rogo Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the Police Command has already begun an investigation into the matter.
The development comes three days after the police rescued a 33-year-old man allegedly held captive by his father for 15 years.
Ibrahim Lawan, the rescued man, had been confined to a room for 15 years and was rescued at Sheka Unguwar Fulani area of Kano.
On August 13, Ahmad Aliyu, a 32-year-old man, was also rescued by the police after being locked up in a room by his father and stepmother for seven years.
Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano, was said to have been chained and caged after he was accused of drug abuse by his parents.

