Kano Police Warn Political Thugs Ahead Of Supplementary Election

The Police in Kano State have warned hoodlums to stay off polling units ahead of the supplementary election slated to hold on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP. Mamman Daura in a stakeholder meeting organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday vowed to deal with anyone who planned to disrupt the electoral process.

He also warned that any political party planning to engage thugs to foment trouble before, during, and after the Saturday re-run elections should have a rethink and allow smooth conduct of the election, adding that the police had resorted to such massive deployment to maintain and ensure peace in the state.

Daura, who DCP Ma’azu Muhammad represented, said that over 3,000 police officers, comprising nine units of Mobile Police personnel had been drafted to the affected areas, to curtail any perceived security challenges that might arise.

Meanwhile, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Zango Abdu, reiterated the commission’s readiness to conduct free and fair elections for the House of Representatives and state Assembly.

According to him, despite the violence during the last elections, Kano recorded the highest number of voters n the country, which showed that voters in the state were becoming more informed and adopting better ways of exercising their civic rights.

However, Abdu disclosed that 206 polling units were affected and that elections would be held for two federal and 14 state constituencies.

