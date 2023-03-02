Kano politician urges Tinubu to zone Senate presidency to S’East

A Kano State basedpolitician, Adamu Kadir, has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to zone the next president of the Senate to the South-East region. Kadir in his congratulating message to the President- elect said zoning the position to the South-East would end the marginalisation of the region in the last eight years.

He said the President-elect will forever be remembered for his genuine commitment to a just and fair Nigeria if he accommodates the South- East with the position.

He said: “Following the official declaration and announcement of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election having polled 8,794,726 votes, the President-elect in his acceptance speech has demonstrated his passion for a fair and just society, with this extract from his speech – ‘I will be a fair leader to all Nigerians.’

“From the breakdown of the results of the presidential election, it is obvious that the South-East geographical zone comprising Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra and Imo states voted en-masse for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, who polled 6,101,533 cumulatively with the APC presidential candidate getting the lowest votes from the South-East compared to other geographical zones across the country.

“However, the Presidentelect has further exhibited statesmanship and sportsmanship with his compassionate acceptance speech. The result from the South- East couldn’t have been better owing to the marginalisation that has been consistently meted out to the zone since the civil war.

“It is time now for Tinubu, who we know to be a selfless, patriotic, genuine and progressive leader to correct the imbalance by zoning the position of Senate President among other key appointments to the South East as a way to pacify, earn the trust and restore the faith of Ndigbo in the Nigerian project.”

Like this: Like Loading...