Kano private schools reject 25% third term fees’ cuts

A joint committee of Private and Voluntary Schools Associations in Kano State has rejected the 25 per cent reduction of third term school fees in the state.

The group also dissociated itself from a purported comment attributed to one of the associations of private schools proprietors, claimed to have accepted the 25 per cent cut. Kano State Ministry of Education last week directed owners of private schools to henceforth reduce the third term fees by 25 per cent.

The ministry, which claimed the decision became pertinent in order to ease the economic burden of the people of the state. The joint committee, however, expressed worry over the media propaganda deployed by the government on the compulsory implementation of the reduction despite the demand for further clarification and justification of the 25 per cent discount requested by the proprietors.

The joint committee was made up of the leadership of Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and the Independent School Proprietors Association, Kano (ISPAK). A statement jointly signed by leaders of the three associations, Engr. Basheer Adamu Aliyu (AMIS), Alhaji Muhammad Mallam Adamu (NAPPS) and Mrs. Fatima CAN Bello (ISPAK), wondered why private school owners would be compelled to bear the brunt of the economic hardship when their members were never considered for any financial assistance or palliative either from the state or Federal Government throughout the seven months lockdown.

According to the statement, “Unfortunately, the Ministry of Education, Kano State made a press release that the government will not reverse its decision of cancelling the third term if majority of the proprietors refused to comply with the directive on the fees’ reduction.

“As we were meeting on the issue, we were bombarded by another announcement purportedly from the Ministry, claiming that proprietors have agreed to 25 per cent discount on school fees. We note with concern, the unilateral action by representatives of APSON, who until yesterday were with us in all our meetings and decisions.

“However, we wish to observe that Hajia Maryam Magaji, the National Vice- President of APSON is an employee of the government under SUBEB. In the same vein, Murtala Hussain, the state Vice-Chairman is an Assistant Director with the Kano State Private and Voluntary Institutions Board.

It is therefore surprisingthatemployeesof theMinistry of Educationarecoming out to speak on behalf of proprietors of private schools. “While noting the huge negative impact of the seven months’ shutdown and reiterating that any cancellation will only worsen an already bad situation; if there is an overriding public interest, we are ready to cooperate with and support the government,” the statement noted.

