Kano promises to reopen Tiga Dam

The Kano State Government has promised to reopen Tiga Dam in December. Farmers have been protesting against the closure of the dam as it affects irrigation farming. But Deputy Governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said work on the dam is expected to be ready by mid-year. Gawuna, who doubles as Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, told reporters that the dam was shut down for repairs to boost farming. He said: “The dam was not shut down by the state government but Hadejia Jumare River Basin. The contract was awarded under them to repair the dam.” The commissioner added: “The state is putting up its best because of its importance to our farmers. “There is also part of the project where the state government is reconstructing a bridge because the one there is almost collapsing.” Gawuna also said the state government had reclaimed 150 hectares of land worth N378 million lost to erosion under the Watari Irrigation Project.

 

