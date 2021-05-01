Kano resumes payment of N30, 000 minimum wage April

The Kano State Government said it will continue the payment of N30600 Minimum Wage once it starts generating enough Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The Government had in March 2021 suspended payments of the legally adopted N30600 and returned to the old N18,000 minimum wage on accounts of dwindling IGR.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba said this during the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) symposium as part of activities to celebrate the 2021 May Day in Kano State. The Commissioner who represented Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said the implementation of the N30,600 minimum wage was one of his greatest achievements towards the welfare of workers in Kano.

