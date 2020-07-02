Kano revenue agency sacks 308 workers, 60 consultants

Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) yesterday sacked 308 temporary workers of the agency due to the fall in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

The IGR fell from N2 billion monthly to only N500 million in the state due to the effect of the pandemic.

“Kano is now generating between N500 to N600 million monthly as against the over N2 billion we were generating before, so how do we survive the shortfall, it is practically impossible”.

Chairman of the revenue service, Bala Inuwa, who explained this to newsmen yesterday, added that on top of the shortfall in revenue, he met on ground 60 consultants whose services had expired two years ago, but had remained, operating illegally.

Therefore, “The 60 consulting firms whose contracts have elapsed since 2018 and have been operating illegally have been sacked, although I’m not thinking of taking any legal action against them to retrieve illegal deductions of commissions, this is due to the fact that I have no take over note from my predecessor, not until three months after my assumption of office.

“We have relieved 308 temporary workers of their jobs pending the improvement in the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

“KIRS is facing unprecedented shortage of funds with a loss of about 70 per cent of IGR monthly and cannot sustain the services of the temporary workers.

“When we came on board a few months back, based on their terms of interest, the contract of 60 consulting companies have expired since 2018.

For that reason their services were terminated,” the chairman said.

The KIRS boss further explained the level of financial constraints being encountered by the service saying that; “the IGR generated in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic is running between N550 million to N700 million monthly due to the pandemic as against the former N2 billion generated monthly”.

