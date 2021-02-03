Kano seals hospital for violating COVID-19 protocols

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State government has shut down UMC Hospital in the state capital as punishment for allowing the admission of severe cases of COVID-19 instead of sending them to the designated isolation centre in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that the action was in keeping with the protocols set by the state Task Force on COVID-19 that requires such facilities to attend only to mild cases of the disease.

He said as a result of its action, two confirmed patients with severe coronavirus cases died, one at the facility and another on the way to the hospital.

Malam Garba, who was in company of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa during a visit to the hospital, said it would remain closed pending resolutiom of the matter between the management and governent.

The commissioner stated that two other patients with severe cases of the disease have been transfered to the isolation centre, while other patients on admission have been taken to the Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...