Kano sets up c’tte to design strategic metro transport master plan

Kano State Executive Council has approved the constitution of a committee to design a Strategic Metropolitan Transport Master Plan aimed at regulating transport system in the metropolis. Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano. He said the development of a Transport Master Plan for the state aimed at strengthening economic growth and development in line with the megacity goal of the present administration.

