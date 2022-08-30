News

Kano sets up c’ttee on flooding

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

The Kano State Government has set up a committee to look into the causes of flooding following the heavy rainfall recorded in the last few days.

The Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba said in a statement the government is worried about the floods which have wreaked havoc in the metropolitan area.

 

He said the committee has been saddled with the task of studying the metropolitan roads, drainage and culverts in the state of disrepair, with a view to rehabilitating them and reconstructing of new others where possible.

Garba pointed out that the committee would also find out structures built on waterways that oftentimes cause blockages and flooding.

The commissioner expressed concern over the calamity and commiserated with the people who have lost their valuables in the deluge.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa women battle to achieve 35% affirmative action

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Background All over the world and specifically in Nigeria, women are hugely involved in the political process almost at all levels especially during the voting process because women are always more in the population. That, however, informed the reason why the former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his time in 1999 enacted a law allowing women […]
News

IGP commends officers for rejecting N.3m bribe, remitting N.6m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

…meets officers in Ogun over strike Two police officers have received the commendation of the Inspector General (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, for “exemplary performances”, in the course of their duties. While Sergeant Yahaya Ahmed, attached to Higher Shari’ah Court, Tudun Wada Division, Gusau, the  Zamfara State capital, was commended for rejecting a bribe of N300, […]
News

Aisha Buhari seeks more foreign support for women in politics

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has called on ambassadors of coun-tries represented in Nigeria to do more to ensure women participation in politics because of their importance to national development. She equally appealed to them to provide more support to wives of leaders in Africa to enable them to build bridges and wage peace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica