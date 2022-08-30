Kano sets up c’ttee on flooding

The Kano State Government has set up a committee to look into the causes of flooding following the heavy rainfall recorded in the last few days.

The Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba said in a statement the government is worried about the floods which have wreaked havoc in the metropolitan area.

He said the committee has been saddled with the task of studying the metropolitan roads, drainage and culverts in the state of disrepair, with a view to rehabilitating them and reconstructing of new others where possible.

Garba pointed out that the committee would also find out structures built on waterways that oftentimes cause blockages and flooding.

The commissioner expressed concern over the calamity and commiserated with the people who have lost their valuables in the deluge.

