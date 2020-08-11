News

Kano spends over N1bn monthly on pensioners

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Comment(0)

The Kano State government yesterday said it was spending more than N1billion monthly to pay pensioners in the state. The Kano State Pensions Board also said that the number of pensioners in the state had risen from 31,192.00 in June to 31,435.00 in July this year with their monthly allowances reaching N1,328,625,252.65 monthly.

 

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, the state Pension Board Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dawaki Gabasawa, said from June to July the state pensioners increased with 243 new retirees, making the government to now look for additional N533 million to balance up.

 

Gabasawa also hinted that the board was looking for N20 billion to settle unpaid gratuities, while out of the total sum, the state Universal Basic Education Board was indebted to the pensions board with over N19 billion.

 

He said apart from the total sum of the pensions’ funds, the board is having 14 local government areas that had not receive their monthly pension of July to the tune of over N135 million.

 

Sani explained that the local governments, which incldes Madobi, Nassarawa, Shanono, Takai, Tudunwada, Tsanyawa, Makoda and others would soon receive their monthly wages.

 

The chairman said despite the little hiccup that the board faced in the payment of pension funds, Kano was better than more than 17 states that could not pay anything for months.

 

The chairman added that the problem the board was facing was the continuous increase in monthly arrears of pensioners, especially new pensioners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Nasarawa community

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Lafia

The traditional ruler of Odu in Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Amos Ew Obere has been shot dead in his residence by unknown gunmen.   Ebere, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was reportedly shot at about 10pm on Friday when some AK 47 wielding gunmen stormed the community. […]
News

Tears as first female combat helicopter pilot, Arotile, goes home

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Tears flowed freely Thursday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, as the body of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, was committed to mother earth. Arotile, who broke the record as the first female combat helicopter pilot the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ever produced since its establishment on April 18, 1964, was laid to rest at […]
News Top Stories

Buhari scores Service Chiefs low

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says performance on battlefield not good enough President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed dissatisfaction with the performances of the Service Chiefs in the counter-insurgency war and other security threats confronting Nigeria. The President, who gave the verdict yesterday at a meeting with the Service Chiefs, warned that he would no longer tolerate excuses from them for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: