Kano spends over N1bn monthly on pensioners

The Kano State government yesterday said it was spending more than N1billion monthly to pay pensioners in the state. The Kano State Pensions Board also said that the number of pensioners in the state had risen from 31,192.00 in June to 31,435.00 in July this year with their monthly allowances reaching N1,328,625,252.65 monthly.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, the state Pension Board Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dawaki Gabasawa, said from June to July the state pensioners increased with 243 new retirees, making the government to now look for additional N533 million to balance up.

Gabasawa also hinted that the board was looking for N20 billion to settle unpaid gratuities, while out of the total sum, the state Universal Basic Education Board was indebted to the pensions board with over N19 billion.

He said apart from the total sum of the pensions’ funds, the board is having 14 local government areas that had not receive their monthly pension of July to the tune of over N135 million.

Sani explained that the local governments, which incldes Madobi, Nassarawa, Shanono, Takai, Tudunwada, Tsanyawa, Makoda and others would soon receive their monthly wages.

The chairman said despite the little hiccup that the board faced in the payment of pension funds, Kano was better than more than 17 states that could not pay anything for months.

The chairman added that the problem the board was facing was the continuous increase in monthly arrears of pensioners, especially new pensioners.

