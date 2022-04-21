News

Kano SSG drops guber ambition

The Secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, has after due consultation with Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, withdrawn from the gubernatorial race in the state. Alhaji, a former financial secretary of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), had shown interest in contesting the Kano gubernatorial seat to succeed his boss, Governor Ganduje.

But in a strongly worded statement signed by his long-time friend and the Chairman of his Pa- triotic Volunteers for Good Governance Group, Alhaji DanAzumi Gwarzo yesterday, Alhaji said he has withdrawn from the race to stay back in Ganduje’s government. According to the statement, the decision by Alhaji to withdraw from the race followed a meeting between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the SSG and chairman of the Patriotic Volunteers.

“Following the meeting between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the SSG and executive committee members of the group, it was decided that the SSG should withdraw from the contest,” the statement said. It, therefore, called on members of the group to remain committed towards the development of the state

 

