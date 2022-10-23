News

Kano stands still as Tinubu, opens campaign offices

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

Human and vehicular traffic were put on hold in the city of Kano as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stormed the State to open different Campaign Offices.

 

Tinubu, who was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by the people of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara States in Kano, was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by thousands of supporters.

Also on hand to receive him were the governors of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara States, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar and Alhaji Mohammed Bello Matawalle, respectively, who thronged the State with hundreds of their supporters. The colourful airport reception featured a lot of singing, drumming and dances performed by the people of the three north western States.

The APC Presidential Candidate is in Kano for a two-day visit during which he will commission the Kano APC Campaign Coordinating Office, and the Kano State APC Campaign Council Office. Furthermore, he will commission the Kannwood Office in the state capital, and later be treated to a dinner with members of the Kano business community.

According to the programme of the visit, Tinubu will also pay a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as well as hold an audience with the Emirs of Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.

The APC Flag bearer will during the visit hold interactive sessions with members of the Tijjaniyya Sect, Kadriyya Movement, Ahlus Sunna, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership and APC support groups in the state, among other functions.

However in what looks like a total compliance to the 2022 Electoral Law the arrival of Bola Tinubu was devoid of armed thugs which used to be the order of political activities in the ancient City.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US School Shooting: Harris calls for assault weapons ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Vice-President Kamala Harris has made an impassioned plea for a ban on assault weapons in the wake of two deadly mass shootings in the US. Ms Harris was attending the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, 86, killed in a supermarket in Buffalo on May 14, reports the BBC. That shooting came just 10 days […]
News

Terrorists kill 3, abduct dozens in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Heavily armed terrorists numbering over 200 have attacked Rumache Madalla in Bassa/Kukkoki ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three persons and abducting several others. According to an eyewitness report, the terrorists stormed the Rumache-Madalla village in their large numbers on Thursday afternoon and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting victims. Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro […]
News

Sultan to FG: Find ways of reducing high food prices, other items

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Ba uchi

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has appealed to the federal, state and local governments to find ways of reducing the hike in the price of food stuff and other items in the country.   Besides, he equally called and advised men and women who buy and sell to be careful of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica