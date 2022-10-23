Kano stands still as Tinubu, opens campaign offices

Human and vehicular traffic were put on hold in the city of Kano as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stormed the State to open different Campaign Offices.

Tinubu, who was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by the people of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara States in Kano, was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by thousands of supporters.

Also on hand to receive him were the governors of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara States, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar and Alhaji Mohammed Bello Matawalle, respectively, who thronged the State with hundreds of their supporters. The colourful airport reception featured a lot of singing, drumming and dances performed by the people of the three north western States.

The APC Presidential Candidate is in Kano for a two-day visit during which he will commission the Kano APC Campaign Coordinating Office, and the Kano State APC Campaign Council Office. Furthermore, he will commission the Kannwood Office in the state capital, and later be treated to a dinner with members of the Kano business community.

According to the programme of the visit, Tinubu will also pay a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as well as hold an audience with the Emirs of Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.

The APC Flag bearer will during the visit hold interactive sessions with members of the Tijjaniyya Sect, Kadriyya Movement, Ahlus Sunna, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership and APC support groups in the state, among other functions.

However in what looks like a total compliance to the 2022 Electoral Law the arrival of Bola Tinubu was devoid of armed thugs which used to be the order of political activities in the ancient City.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...