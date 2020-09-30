News

Kano stocks medical stores with N500m drugs

The Kano State government yesterday said it has stocked its medical stores with drugs and other consumables worth over N500 million. The items were to be distributed routinely to hospitals and community health centres in the state under the drug revolving scheme, the free maternal and child health programme and other interventions.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the 14 drug warehouses at the premises of the State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency, in the state capital.

The governor said his administration “is making a substantial investment in procuring and supplying drugs and medical consumables as part of its commitment to promote the wellbeing of the people.”

He was impressed that the inventory control and stores management was ICT compliant, stressing that in addition to that, physical stores monitoring was necessary to further prevent pilferage. “I am happy that the security arrangement here is good, even though the stores administration is ICT complaint, it needs to be strengthened,” Ganduje warned.

