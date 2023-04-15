Kano Supplementary Poll: Thugs Allegedly Sponsored By House Of Reps Member, Goro Disrupt Elections

Armed to teeth political thugs allegedly sponsored by the Fagge Federal Constituency House of Representatives Member, Suleiman Goro on Saturday stormed some pooling units at Kwachiri to destroy ballot boxes and caused stamped at the place.

Goro, an APC House of Representatives Member who came third at the inconclusive Fagge Federal Constituency elections was said to be not among those who supposed to participate in the conduct of the election.

However, in a surprising move, hundreds of his party members were seen dominating many pooling units that led to the area inconclusive elections.

At Kurna Gabas ballot box 430 and 026 were all destroyed by the APC’s alleged sponsored thugs while heavy Armed Security was seen drafting to the place.

Our Correspondent who was at the elections places at Kurna Gabas and Kwachiri saw that mostly everybody was an APC agent carrying his identified cards.

Also at Ingogo Federal Constituency elections were disrupted by thugs causing stamped at the place.

All efforts to speak to the House of Representatives Member Suleiman Goro probed abortive including a Text message that he didn’t answer.