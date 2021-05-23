Kano tanker explosion sends 60 to hospital

No fewer than 64 people sustained various degrees of injuries after a fuel tanker exploded in Kano on Saturday evening.

It was learnt that the tanker exploded into flames while offloading fuel at the Al-Hisan filing station located at Ali Gusau Street, Sharada area of Kano metropolis.

Among the casualties were personnel of the Kano State Fire Service who had responded to the distress call.

It was gathered that many residents were also caught up in the incident.

It was observed that many of the victims were onlookers who had amassed to watch as the fire brigade battled the inferno before the tanker eventually exploded.

Though no loss of life was reported, at least 64 people involved are receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialists’ Hospital.

The Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said eight personnel of the Service were some of the 64 victims.

