Kano terminates, re-awards N651m road project

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the termination of a contract for the construction of the multi-million naira Dawakin Tofa 5km carriageway, which was re-awarded to Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited at the cost of N651, 844, 966.51 million.

 

Contract for the  road project, which was awarded to Rocad Construction Nigeria Limited in 2012, was however, left by Rocad midway into the construction process, a situation that did not augur well for the citizens of the area.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s meeting at the Government House, Kano, said the council had constituted a committee to assess the 5km dual carriageway project in the local government and such others that were awarded in other council areas.

 

He said the measure was part of efforts by the state government to evaluate, redesign, complete or terminate any contract awarded in the state. Garba explained that the committee, which was to be chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and representatives from the state Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) and that of the Ministry for Local Government, would also determine the extent of execution of the project and payment made to contractors handling such projects.

