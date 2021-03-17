Kano: Three die, 183 hospitalised after taking expired drinks

At least three people have lost their lives while 183 others were hospitalised in Kano, Kano State after taking expired drinks. The expired drinks poisoned the victims which was initially regarded as an outbreak of a disease. This has caused fear among residents of the ancient city of Kano as most of the people have now abstained from taking “soft drinks”. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said the incident had affected about 13 local government areas. Tsanyawa told journalists in Kano yesterday that the victims drank expired “citric acid drinks,” a common brand of Jolly Jus or Fresh. According to him, the drinks expired about a year ago but are still being sold in the market. The commissioner said about 284 people were initially hospitalised but 101 people had been discharged while 183 others were currently receiving treatment.

Tsanyawa said the Ministry of Health task force seized the drinks worth over N59 million. Also, the state Epidemiologist, Dr. Bashir Lawan, explained that “the symptoms are classical of ongoing haemolysis (breakage of red blood cells) and bleeding”. Lawan also disclosed that the index case was a six-yearold girl seen on March 6, 2021. He said: “We initially suspected viral haemorrhagic fever but the test results came back from the National Reference Laboratory as negative for Yellow fever and Lassa fever. But we are still awaiting the test of Dengue fever.”

The state government has provided a list of hospitals designated for affected patients. The hospitals are Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, and Infectious Disease Hospital. Others are Sheikh Jidda Hospital, Waziri Shehu Gidado Hospital, Rano General Hospital and two hospitals in Dawakin Tofa Local Government. Lawan said that a water sample was taken from Dandolo cemetery’s borehole for analysis to rule out other potential causes of the outbreak. He added that the state also sent about three samples of expired fruit and citric acid powder to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for laboratory testing to confirm the link to either expired ingredients or preservatives, while four additional samples were taken for heavy metals and leptospirosis screening among other technical response activities. Also, the state Consumer Protection Council has commenced investigation into the circumstances that led to the poisoning outbreak.

