Kano to establish 5 mega unity schools

Kano State Government says it has concluded plans to establish five mega unity schools, to further boost the educational development in the state. Muhammad Sanusi- Kiru, the state’s Commissioner for Education, stated this in a statement by Aliyu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer of the ministry in Kano yesterday. The statement quoted the commissioner as saying that the projects were approved at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on Tuesday. Sanusi-Kiru disclosed that the schools would be established at Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye Emirate Councils. He said that each of the schools was designed with 360 students’ population for JSS 1,2 and 3 as well as SS1, adding that the schools would commenced academic activities in the 2020/2021 session.

He said: “With the approval, the number of unity colleges in the state will increase to seven including that of Karaye and Kachako respectively. “The unity schools are also open for admission to students from other states of the northern region. “The schools are to be headed by Director/ Principals and Deputy Directors on Grade Level 15 as Vice Principal (Academic and Administration) for prudent and effective management.” The statement further said that the SEC commiserated with the management of the Government Girls Technical College, Gwarzo, over the recent fire outbreak in the school. “The council approved N37 million for the immediate rehabilitation of the affected hostels and other facilities razed by fire in the college.”

