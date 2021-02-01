Metro & Crime

Kano to evacuate thousands of hawkers, homeless people, beggars

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

 

The Kano State government is set to commence the evacuation of thousands of street hawkers, beggars and homeless people roaming the streets in an effort to curtail the social vices they are causing in the ancient city.

 

Already, some 500 underage undesirable elements, both boys and girls who were used to sleeping under the bridge of a popular Cinema Plaza in the City and who have been blamed for a number of crimes committed around the area, are also to be evacuated.

 

This was announced in Kano on Monday by the state’s Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad Umar while speaking to newsmen.

 

She stated that the government has since met with stakeholders, including community and religious leaders as well as the traditional institutions in the five Emirates of the state, to brainstorm on the best approach of ridding the streets of the nuisance.

 

To that effect, the state government has since released N4 million to effect the operation across the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu appoints Odumboni as new LAWMA CEO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).   In a statement issued yesterday, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment, which takes immediate effect, was consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile […]
Metro & Crime

Dispute over legal representation stalls hearing of HealthPlus Founder’s suit 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Hearing of a suit filed before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Founder of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George, to challenge her removal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company was on Monday stalled owing to dispute over legal representation for one of the respondents. The respondents […]
Metro & Crime

Benue receives 19 repatriated victims of child trafficking

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State government yesterday received 19 victims of child trafficking returned from Lagos State.   This followed the intervention of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Break the Silence Initiative Nigeria (BSiN). The victims made up of seven boys from Ushongo and 12 from Vandeikya local government areas of the state were among many other unidentified Benue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica