Kano to evacuate thousands of hawkers, homeless people, beggars

The Kano State government is set to commence the evacuation of thousands of street hawkers, beggars and homeless people roaming the streets in an effort to curtail the social vices they are causing in the ancient city.

Already, some 500 underage undesirable elements, both boys and girls who were used to sleeping under the bridge of a popular Cinema Plaza in the City and who have been blamed for a number of crimes committed around the area, are also to be evacuated.

This was announced in Kano on Monday by the state’s Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad Umar while speaking to newsmen.

She stated that the government has since met with stakeholders, including community and religious leaders as well as the traditional institutions in the five Emirates of the state, to brainstorm on the best approach of ridding the streets of the nuisance.

To that effect, the state government has since released N4 million to effect the operation across the state.

