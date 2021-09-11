News

Kano to float new transport firm to serve over 15 million residents –Ganduje

Kano State government has disclosed plans to float a new transport company that would serve over 15 million residents. This according to the state governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, is part of his commitment to job creation and boosting of the state economy. Speaking during a National Council of Transportation meeting in Kano, Ganduje said the state is developing new a road transport policy that covers the operations of both the public and private transportation system in Kano.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, explained that the state is concerned by the near takeover of road transport system by private operators who are responsible for traffic hazard in the state that has over the years resulted in loss of lives and physical harm to people. According to the governor, “today’s transportation has become essential part of our social and economic lives, which call for serious discussion to improve on the sector.” He said the National Council of Transportation meeting comes at a time when Nigeria is facing critical challenges in its road transport system, and as such deliberate policies should be adopted to fine tune the sector.

“Our worry today in Kano, for example, is that our transportation system has been dominated by commercial transporters of mainly Keke NAPEP, taxis and buses, which continue to pose challenges to the traffic of the state”. “Therefore, we have because of these challenges invested heavily on the road transport system, to ease the traffic situation, these investment as can be seen are on the construction of bridges, roads and even the purchase of high class buses that will take care of the state overwhelming population.”

He disclosed that the state billion naira light rail project is soon to commence operation, covering Janguza, Yankura, and Jogana stations, adding that this will in no time help to ease the problems of intra road transport traffic. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has invested heavily in road transport system, with almost all the nation’s roads receiving one form of intervention or the other from the federal government.

