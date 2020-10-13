Kano to hold LG election January 2021

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) yesterday said it will conduct local government election in the state on January 16, 2021, only with parties that purchase forms and show clear interest in the polls.

The KANSIEC, which released guidelines for the elections yesterday, said it would conduct the election with 48,000 ad-hoc staff. According to the release, preparation for the council polls started on October 12, 2020 while the election was fixed for January 16, 2021.

Similarly, the agency said the last election it conducted in 2018 was with 68 political parties but that this time around, the agency would be conducting the election only with partties that purchased the forms and showed clear interest in the polls.

Addressing journalists yesterday, KANSIEC Chairman, Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka, said against the 21 days interval required, the commission was issuing 96 days notice before the election to ensure adequate preparation

Like this: Like Loading...