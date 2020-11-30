Kano to PDP: We won’t allow public assets to rot away

The Kano State government has reacted to the criticism by the Kwankwasiyya faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over efforts to rejuvenate non-performing public assets, which it said it would not fold its arms and allow them to rot away.

Rather, it said, it would revitalise such under-performing assets through public private partnership (PPP) agreement with willing investors in the best public interest and part of a noble futuristic move to make the ancient city catch up with modernity for a befitting mega city status.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, who stated this in a statement, said contrary to the erroneous believe, such abandoned and structurally defective properties some of which had been in comatose, would be turned around by committed stakeholders.

He said Daula Hotel, which had been abandoned for years, had become a hiding place for criminals, even as the School of Hospitality and Tourism, situated within its premises, only occupied 10 per cent of the structure, would now be developed to a residential building for enhanced revenue generation.

As for the once vibrant Triumph Newspapers unceremoniously closed down by the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso administration in 2012, one quarter of which was converted to a public convenience, was revived by the present administration and now relocated to a more convenient place befitting a newspaper house to pave the way for the development of a more economically viable and modern Bureau de Change market that can generate more revenue to the state and provide employment opportunities to the teeming populace.

