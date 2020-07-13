Kano to spend N3bn in fighting malaria

To effectively tame malaria in Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration in collaboration with Malaria Consortium, will spend over N3 billion to fight the menace of malaria in the state.

Governor Ganduje assured citizens of the state that the government would do everything humanly possible to do away with malaria in the state, which he said was “one of the health problems disturbing many societies in tropical Africa. We cannot afford to lose this fight against malaria,” he said.

The governor made this known when he flagged-off the seasonal malaria prevention programme along with Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week for the 44 local governments of the state in Bichi, which took place at Bichi Emir’s Palace.

The flag-off was in the presence of the Emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, development partners, many other dignitaries and community leaders yesterday.

Also in an attempt to avoid sole concentration on the COVID-19 pandemic at the expense of all other illnesses, and in driving effective response, Governor Ganduje said the event was necessary for the continued support and development for the entire health sector.

“It is glaring that globa attention is turned to COVID- 19 pandemic. We are witnessing the same situation across the country.

This, we think should be revisited. That is why we are coming up with this and similar programmes. We need to also give our attention to other illnesses,” he reminded.

“This programme is aimed at saving our pregnant women and children. Pregnant women should bring themselves for this opportunity and bring forth their children.

People should cooperate with the government to improve the healthcare system,” Governor Ganduje said. In his remarks, Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said: “There are estimated 219 million cases of malaria worldwide.

Most of these cases were in African region, with an estimated 200 million cases, making up about 92 per cent of global cases.”

