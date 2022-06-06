Kano to strengthen surveillance to combat gas explosions

The Kano State government has said that it would strengthen surveillance in many parts of the state, to ensure safety measures in handling gas around the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, stated this yesterday in an interview with newsmen on the rampant cases of gas explosion witnessed in the state. Dr Getso said as an emergency response, the state had set up a high powered committee to check the situation.

“Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment will strengthen surveillance to check and enlighten the public on safety measures in handling gas and other chemicals. “We will embark on massive public enlighten- ment on the media and at areas where gas is being handled.”

The state, according to Getso, has no regulation or any law guiding the use of liquid wastes, air quality and Green House gasses emission. “But in this regard, the Ganduje administration has drafted a bill to curtail the above issues and it’s currently being vetted at the state Ministry of Justice.”

He further explained that the state policy on environment had been put into effect and would give direction to the state environment sector. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that two deadly gas explosions occurred in Kano between May and June and many lives and properties were lost

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...