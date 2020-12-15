News

Kano to support 100,000 farmers with $3.23m intervention programme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Muhammad Kabir Kano The Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) and the Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) have collaborated to implement agricultural interventions worth $3.23 million in the state.

 

The $2.23 million intervention came from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) while the state government would release $1 million as counterpart funds to KNARDA for its value chain interventions.

 

The intervention targeted 100, 000 small holder legumes’ farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state over a period of five years beginning from the 2020/2021 planting season.

 

The focus of the intervention programme was on equipping smallholder farmers, extension agents, agroprocessors and postharvest handling service providers with knowledge and skills on improved production, post-harvest and agro-processing practices and technologies as well as creating effective input and output market linkages, towards increasing outcomes for beneficiaries

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kalu condoles with Ndoma-Egba, Ukachukwu over death of wives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, over the death of his wife, Amaka, in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday. Similarly, Kalu has also condoled with eminent businessman, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, over the passing of his wife, […]
News

Iran executes dissident journalist, Ruhollah Zam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed on Saturday, Iran’s semi-official Nour news agency reported. Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million […]
News

UN: Rape now another pandemic in Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The United Nations Women’s Office has described the persistent rape of women and girls and other gender-based violence in Nigeria as a “shadow pandemic” that must be tackled from all angles.   This is coming on the heels of a worrisome report by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu that 717 rape cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: