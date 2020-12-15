Kano to support 100,000 farmers with $3.23m intervention programme

Muhammad Kabir Kano The Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) and the Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) have collaborated to implement agricultural interventions worth $3.23 million in the state.

The $2.23 million intervention came from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) while the state government would release $1 million as counterpart funds to KNARDA for its value chain interventions.

The intervention targeted 100, 000 small holder legumes’ farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state over a period of five years beginning from the 2020/2021 planting season.

The focus of the intervention programme was on equipping smallholder farmers, extension agents, agroprocessors and postharvest handling service providers with knowledge and skills on improved production, post-harvest and agro-processing practices and technologies as well as creating effective input and output market linkages, towards increasing outcomes for beneficiaries

Like this: Like Loading...