Kano traders threaten rejection of old notes

Few days to the deadline for circulation of old naira notes, some traders in Kano metropolis have threatened to start the rejection of old notes from their customers as from today. The traders expressed fears that with the continued issuance of the old naira notes by banks, they may face serious challenges in exchanging the old notes for the new ones if collection of the old notes is not halted. Speaking to New Telegraph on the issue, a food vendor who gave her name as Hadiza said she can no longer collect the old notes because she don’t know what to do with them. “Believe you, me, I’m stopping collection of old notes from tomorrow because honestly I’m deeply afraid that I have no place to change them”, Hadiza said.
