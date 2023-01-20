News

Kano traders threaten rejection of old notes

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Few days to the deadline for circulation of old naira notes, some traders in Kano metropolis have threatened to start the rejection of old notes from their customers as from today. The traders expressed fears that with the continued issuance of the old naira notes by banks, they may face serious challenges in exchanging the old notes for the new ones if collection of the old notes is not halted. Speaking to New Telegraph on the issue, a food vendor who gave her name as Hadiza said she can no longer collect the old notes because she don’t know what to do with them. “Believe you, me, I’m stopping collection of old notes from tomorrow because honestly I’m deeply afraid that I have no place to change them”, Hadiza said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: FCTA raids beggars’ colonies, arrests 150

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As part of measures to forestall security breaches in Abuja during and after the Eid-el- Fitr celebration, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday raided notorious beggars’ colonies and other criminal flash points, arresting over 150 beggars. Some of the beggars, including able-bodied young men, children, disabled, aged men and women were remanded at the […]
News

NSUKKA AND UDOM EMMANUEL’S GRAND VISION

Posted on Author UDEME NANA

Earlier this month, precisely on Thursday, 7th October, this writer joined the entourage of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State to the University of Nigeria, where the Governor delivered the 2021 Founder’s Day Lecture. The other great ‘Lion’ in the delegation was Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia, Chief Assam Assam who had also served […]
News

Nigeria’s problems beyond a 70-year-old president — Imulomen, Accord Presidential candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Presidential flagbearer of Accord Party, Prof. Chris Imulomen has stated that the challenges facing the country are not that which a 70-year-old president can tackle. According to Imulomen, Nigeria needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of their career to lead the country out of her current doldrums. He said this in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica