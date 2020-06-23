Kano traffic agency: Gunmen plan to attack us

T

he Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Danagundi, has said that his men deserted the roads last Sunday following intelligence reports that some gunmen had concluded plans to attack them.

He said based on such security report, the agency asked its men not to report to duty, so as not to play into the hands of such criminals.

The managing director dismissed insinuations that his personnel abandoned their duty posts as a result of a misunderstanding with the police.

Danagundi said rather, personnel of the agency were asked to stay away from work as a result of intelligence report that some gunmen had perfected plans to attack them.

He said the agency enjoyed good working relationship with all security agencies in the state, including the police and would always resolve any problem with it’s sister agencies amicably.

The managing director, however, confirmed reports that one of his personnel, who engaged a civilian in a fisticuff, which resulted in a broken leg, had since been arrested.

He said on no account should a KAROTA man engage anyone in a fight, adding that doing so violated the ethics of the work.

He called on the public to remain calm while the police carry out their investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the ugly incidence.

Danagundi said his office took the decision to completely ban tricycle operation in Kano because it was affecting the security of the state.

He said there was no way they would be allowed to operate because reports within the security circle said most attacks carried out on his men were done by the tricycle operators.

