Kano traffic agency rakes in N393m from tricycle trackers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

HCPC seizes N300m fake drugs

Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has generated N393 million from trackers issued to 47,000 commercial tricycle operators. This was as the state Consumer Protection Council headed by the KAROTA Managing Director (MD), Baffa Babba DanAgundi, confiscated illicit and counterfeit drugs worth N300 million in one month. DanAgundi disclosed this while briefing journalists on the activities of the agency in Kano on Wednesday. He said the figure was out of the 65,000 tricycle operators who registered with the agency to be issued with the digital device.

The MD said the issuance of the tracker was necessary as the device was being used to monitor the movement of tricycle operators in the state. He added: “The issuance of the device is assisting the agency in monitoring the movement of the tricycle operators as anyone who commits any offence is easy to track.”

Dan’Agundi noted that the agency had instilled discipline in its personnel as he hardly received complaints from members of the public on the attitude of his officers. According to him, the officers ensure that traffic rules and regulations are strictly adhered to on the roads within the city and its environs.

He said: “Since I assume duty as the MD of the agency, I always give emphasis on training and retraining of our officers and that has yielded good results as we hardly receive complaints of wrong doings from the public.” On the State Consumer Council, Dan’Agundi, who is the acting MD of the agency, said within the last one month, the agency had intercepted seven trucks of expired and counterfeit drugs valued at over N300 million. He said the agency had also employed the services of 100 volunteers comprising lawyers and doctors as part of measures to enhance the operations of the agency. Dan’Agundi commended various security agencies and other stakeholders for their continuous support to the council.

