Kano Ullamas defeat controversial Sheikh in debate

Professor Salisu Shehu of Bayero University Kano who was the Judge in an open Debate between Kano Ullamas and alleged blasphemous controversial Sheikh, Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara, has declared that the Sheikh has failed woefully in answering all the questions posted to him.

The long-awaited debate had been postponed severally due to reasons best known to the Government, and since then it has become a subject of legal battle between the Sheik and the State Government.

However late last week Kano State Government fixed Saturday to hold the debate at the end of which the presiding judge, Professor Salisu Shehu declared that the Controversial Sheik Abduljabar has failed to answer single questions put to him.

Professor Shehu said: “At every point, Abdujabbar dodged all the questions raised without giving an answer,” while asking for more time with several excuses”.

In the beginning, Abduljabar cried of time above the five minutes given to all to answer questions, similarly, he raised the second issue that one topic should be addressed before jumping to another, while he was actually the one who jumped from one topic to another without addressing the questions raised.

“Once a question is raised and he is requested to provide reference from his books, he would complain that there is not enough time for that.”

