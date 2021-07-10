Kano uncovers new polio case

Kano State Government has confirmed a new case of Circulating Derived Vaccine Polio type 2 (cVDPV2) in the State. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said one single case of the polio virus was discovered in Kano while six of such cases were discovered in Yobe and five in Jigawa State.

Nigeria was certified polio free in August 2020. However, the status is currently hanging in the balance following the discovery of the case of cVDPV2 in Kano. Tsanyawa said the cVDPV2 cases were discovered through experimentation of environmental sampling, not within human bodies as being experimented in the case of wild polio virus. He however warned that if adequate measures were not in place, the development may give birth to other cases of wild polio virus, and eventual retrieval of the country’s polio free certificate.

He outlined the measures activated by stakeholders to avert the looming wild polio virus to include a series of routine immunisation campaigns, stressing that this is the reason why the national calendar now puts outbreak response (OBR) in phases, phase 0, 1 & 2. On the flag off of another seasonal malaria chemoprevention campaign, Tsanyawa said the move was to avert more than 75 per cent of both uncomplicated and severe malaria among under five years old children across the State.

He added that 60 per cent of clinical malaria cases occur within four months of the rainy season, hence the need for the exercise. He urged parents to avail their children aged 3-59 months for the four days free SMC mass drug administration against malaria, adding that the exercise which is targeting 3,108,050 children across every ward in Kano, began on Thursday and will last till next four days.

