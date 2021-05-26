Metro & Crime

Kano varsity arrests 17 students known for attacking female students

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

The Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil has following verbal assaults on female students by a gang of male students, over “female gowns”, has arrested 17 members of the gang.
The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Shehu Alhaji said following reports of harassment of female students by their male colleagues, they swung into action and already they have identified some of them and decisive penalty will be slammed on them.
He said the university has constituted a powerful committee, headed by DVC Academics, to identify the unscrupulous students involved and recommend immediate disciplinary action to be taken against the culprits without delay to serve as a deterrent to others.
“Already, the Security Department of our university has identified 17 persons in connection with the harassment of female students,” he said.

Our Reporters

