Kano visit: Indignation as Buhari’s security detail bar journalists

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

There was a mild drama between some huge looking Presidential security aides and journalists, as the media was barred from accessing the venue of the Kano/Kaduna Rail line flag off programme in Kano.

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to be in the ancient city

On Thursday to flag off the rail project, Commission the Dangi Interchange Under Bridge Road and visit Emir Palace, and his visit has brought traffic gridlock to the metropolis.

Although the President is using a helicopter to perform his programmes, but most roads were still completely blocked with stern looking security operatives.

However, all Kano-based journalists, who were earlier at the venue of President Buhari’s first place of call, Zuwaciki, where he will flag off the rail projects, were turned back by the Presidential security aides who insisted that the media must have the proper tags before they would be allowed in.

No amount of pleading by the journalists, who came along with the official Kano Government House press crew, could get the Presidential security aides to budge.

Incidentally, a number of other people, who were not wearing tags including some local traditional rulers, were allowed into the venue, to the dejection of the journalists.

