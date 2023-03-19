Kano votes new governor with violence

As elections commenced at the City Center, there was serious tension at the APC Kano Chairman Abdullahi Abbas’ Pooling Unit, Charanchi Ward as a particular Party prevented other party members from voting. Security was said to have deployed their operatives to the area while voting continued. Some members of NNPP accused the State Chairman of APC Abdullahi Abbas of chasing them away from his Charanchi ward allowing his party members to take over the entire place. In the same vein, a Local Radio Reporter of Premier Radio in Kano, Ashiru Umar, was manhandled by suspected political thugs, while performing his legitimate duties.

The incident happened at Gidan Galadima, Galadanci Primary School, Gwale Local Aovernment Area, after the Journalists were done with their jobs. Reports indicated that, trouble started when political thugs descended on him with weapons, thinking that he had captured them while they were giving out food items to eligible voters at the polling unit. Ashiru Umar was injured; his gadget destroyed, and was rushed to an undisclosed medical facility for attention. Meanwhile, Kano State Council of the Nigerian Union of journalists (NUJ), condemned the attack. Speaking to newsmen, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim said that, the union would take the necessary action to ensure justice for Ashiru.

He advised journalists to keep safe at all times, and report any intimidation to relevant authorities. Elections were also disrupted in Rimin Gado Local Government Area, as several Ballot Boxes were destroyed and Party Agents were chased away. In Dugurawa, Jili, Yalwan Danziyal, in Akalawa Futufutu Wards Elections Boxes were completely destroyed while voters ran for their dare lives as political thugs went after them. Barrister Haliru Danga Maigari of NNPP accused APC of being behind the disruption of elections material’s and boxes because they are losing the elections.

Like this: Like Loading...