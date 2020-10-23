Kano: Youth coalition calls for quick reforms, urges protesters to vacate roads

The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths Agitating for Peaceful Coexistence (CCNYAPC) has called for reforms in the Nigeria Police to suit current challenges in the country. The coalition also called on protesting youths in the country to vacate the streets in the interest of peace.

This was contained in an address delivered at an interactive session with youth groups, nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and the police by the National Coordinator of the group, Zainab Tijjani Baba.

She said: “It’s an indisputable fact that some disreputable operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS have unleashed terror on helpless citizens resulting in the outcry against those bad elements misrepresenting the good essence of the Nigeria Police. In every organisation as we all know, there are bad eggs that are very few in number, compared to the rest who are professionally doing their job without any hindrance.

“Regrettably, it shows that other interests have taken over the protests and are using our collective security for their beneficial interest, which resulted in attacks on innocent youths, attacking policemen on duty, setting police stations ablaze, causing jail breaks, and stopping workers from going to their work places and live in harmony,” she stated.

She further hailed the protest as a success and called on the authorities to provide both security and welfare for the citizens.

“We had advised that governments must embark on far-reaching changes and reforms, and introduce policies that would improve security and economic well-being of Nigerians.

“These protests have registered tremendous success, including acceptance of responsibility by the federal government to abolish SARS and undertake further action towards improving accountability of operatives and institutions. It was particularly noteworthy that young Nigerians led these protests in its early stages, and this coalition acknowledges the heroism of these young people who stood up to say, enough is enough!

We have also noted that tragically, some people have lost their lives in these protests, May there souls rest in peace” the group said.

