Kano youths protest, ask Saraki to contest presidency in 2023

Hundreds of youths from across northern Nigeria yesterday took to the streets of Kano protesting against the current situation in the country and insisting that former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, contests the nation’s highest political office, the presidency, in 2023.

The youth marched from the city centre in Kano to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) office along Firm Centre, carrying several placards with different inscriptions such as “Saraki is coming, 2023” and “Saraki is the answer.”

The youth, who were moving under a loyal political group to Saraki, said they regretted how the former Senate President was maltreated while serving as Senate President. President of the group, Umar Farin Gado, alongside his Secretary, Saidu Sani, said during the protest that they were apologising to Saraki for what happened to him while serving as Senate President.

