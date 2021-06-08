News

Kano youths protest, ask Saraki to contest presidency in 2023

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano Comment(0)

Hundreds of youths from across northern Nigeria yesterday took to the streets of Kano protesting against the current situation in the country and insisting that former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, contests the nation’s highest political office, the presidency, in 2023.

 

The youth marched from the city centre in Kano to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) office along Firm Centre, carrying several placards with different inscriptions such as “Saraki is coming, 2023” and “Saraki is the answer.”

 

The youth, who were moving under a loyal political group to Saraki, said they regretted how the former Senate President was maltreated while serving  as Senate President.

 

President of the group, Umar Farin Gado, alongside his Secretary, Saidu Sani, said during the protest that they were apologising to Saraki for what happened to him while serving as Senate President.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Commissioners, journalists, police to undergo test

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

    C ommissioners and other top government officials in Ebonyi State have embarked on voluntary testing to ascertain their coronavirus pandemic status.   Also, some media practitioners and men of the state police command as well as other security officials in the state have also done same.     The voluntary testing was a […]
News

Raufu tasks Makinde on Ibadan Inland Dry Port

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has been advised to make 20,000 tonnes capacity Ibadan Inland Port project being constructed at the Olodo area the hub of industrialization in the state by developing a master plan that would incorporate ancillary support projects based on the multiplier effects of the dry port to create jobs and […]
News

Enugu: How kingship tussle exposed ostracism practice in Ishi-Ozalla

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

It came as a surprise to many residents and indigenes of Enugu State recently when the people of Edeaniagu, one of the villages in Ishi-Ozalla town in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state staged a peaceful protest at Government House, Enugu, alleging that they have been ostracised by Ishi- Ozalla town. The issue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica