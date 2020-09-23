Kano youths protest increase in power tariff, fuel pump pric

News

Hundreds of youths in Kano State yesterday trooped out into the streets to protest the hike in the pump price of petroleum and the increase in energy tariff by the Federal Government.

 

The protesters were, however, dispersed by riot policemen who were armed to the teeth. The protesting youths, who took to the streets to protests against what they described as unpopular policies, were seen running helter-skelter as the security agents dispersed them.

 

The protest led by a civil society organisation, Joint Action Forum (JAF), started as a rally in front of the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) amidst heavy security presence. In a statement titled; “Our Demands,” signed by the Chairman, Dr. Musa Bashir and the Secretary, Abba Bello Ahmed, the group called on the Federal Government to reverse the price of fuel from N160 to the 2012 price of N86 and to also reverse the increase in rates of electricity consumption and the Value Added Tax (VAT).

 

“Immediate and unconditional reversal of the hike in petrol pump price from the current N160 to N86 price of 2012, and a reversal of the increase in electricity tariffs and VAT. “The government has the responsibility to make our refineries work and build new ones in order to ensure availability of petroleum products at cheaper and affordable prices

